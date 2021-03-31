Spring's Perfect Party: The We're Doing All Right Edition

At the end of 2020, Robert Luckey, a Memorial Hermann ICU nurse, received the first Covid-19 vaccine administered in our city, and after too much time with too little to celebrate around here, we can’t think of a better guest of honor to hand out some mask party favors at our (alas … again) virtual and socially distanced hootenanny. The other guests of honor: Author and philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, who will have to Zoom in, but is getting an engraved invitation for giving the Greater Houston YMCA $18 million, and Prairie View A&M $50 million—the largest donations either institution has ever received—during her end-of-year giving spree in 2020. Salenah Cartier, who, at 17, became UH’s youngest graduate for the winter class, and Philip Ahern, who, at 80, was the oldest, can compare notes with Jeremy Thomas, a Missouri City native who recently became a Rhodes Scholar. And because she’s out of this world, NASA astronaut Shannon Walker will have to float across the room. What else would we expect from a Houstonian who attends from 200 miles above the planet aboard the ISS?