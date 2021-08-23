Very Artsy News: Here's What's Happening in Houston This Week

Fall is on the horizon and there's no shortage of art-related events in Houston. Here's everything you need to know:

MFAH partners with Bank of America for new digital spotlight initiative

Through a digital series called Masterpiece Moment, Bank of America is increasing access to world-renowned works of art across 25 partnering museums. The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston recently highlighted Untitled (Fireplace Mural), 1939 by French painter Fernand Léger. The video vignette highlights the mural’s domestic origins and features an appearance from the MFAH’s director Gary Tinterow.

The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Opens October 14

Imposters pack it up. Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums recently shared the new venue for the original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Houston. A 16,500 square foot warehouse will host the virtual installation of Vincent Van Gogh’s remarkable paintings.

Poet Nikki Giovanni named PVAMU’s 2021-2022 Toni Morrison Writer-in-Residence



Earlier this year, Prairie View A&M University’s President Ruth Simmons founded the Toni Morrison Writing Program to bring attention to the presence of Black writers in the American literary canon. This year, revolutionary poet Nikki Giovanni will be the distinguished writer-in-residence. Giovanni is one of the most celebrated African-American poets who is considered the “Poet of the Black Revolution” and was named a “Living Legend” by Oprah Winfrey in 2014. The appointment will begin on September 27.

Emancipation Park Conservancy Provides Free Concert Series This Fall With Two Other Popular Houston Park

In partnership with Discovery Green and Buffalo Bayou Park, Emancipation Park is celebrating the legacy of jazz with Jazzy Sundays. The free, family-friendly concert series kicks off in Third Ward on Sunday, September 4 with a performance by the Conrad Johnson Orchestra. The program is made possible by the Kinder Foundation and will feature performances by Lavelle White and more through September 26.