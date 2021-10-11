The Glassell School at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston shares the 2021-2011 lecture schedule for its renowned Core Residency Program. Image: Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock.com

Houston's ART scene this season is stacked with action-oriented happenings. From The Houston Art Alliance's annual gala this Wednesday, October 13 to the Black Theatre Coalition and Broadway Across America joining forces in search of fellowship applications, the city is in full-on philanthropy mode.

Here’s more art news for your week.

The Station Museum of Contemporary Art Mounts Inspiring New Exhibition

In support of the Collective Artists In Solidarity with Palestine and the Palestinian Youth Movement, the Station Museum of Contemporary Art presents, In the Sun, a group exhibition and symposium featuring 17 local artists whose work explores collectivity and liberation. The exhibition will be commemorated with a conclusive artist talk and reception on October 17, 2021.

For more information on the exhibition, visit here.

New Mural Honoring Historic Mexican-American Community Leader Was Unveiled in Houston’s Northside

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, local artist Gelson Danilo Lemuspayed homage to the late Judge Alfred J. Hernandez (1917-2010) with a commemorative mural in Houston’s Northside. Hernandez was the first Latinx judge elected to the bench in Houston, and served as leader of the Mexican-American community throughout his entire career. The mural stands as an active tribute to Hernandez’s life and legacy, featuring a portrait of the Judge and accompanying images that tell the story of the Northside community.

The mural is located on both sides of the Judge Alfred J. Hernandez Tunnel (North Main Street @ Daly Place).

Fresh Arts is seeking proposals from Houston artists for the Space Taking Artist Residency

Fresh Arts, a local arts advocacy organization, is seeking proposals from artists in the Greater Houston area for their Space Taking Artist Residency. Two selected projects will receive a $2,500 stipend and will have access to a 1,800 sq. ft gallery space to take over across eight weeks. Local artists and creative collectives are encouraged to apply through Sunday, November 14.

For more information on the application and guidelines, visit here.

PVAMU Announces Melina Abdullah As its inaugural Activist in Residence

Scholar, professor and co-founder of the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter, Melina Abdullah, is headed to Prairie View A&M University to teach and empower students at their 2021-2022 Activist-in-Residence. Born in Oakland, California, Abdullah is a leading figure in race studies, social movements and has also had an imprint in the film world.

For more information on Melina Abdullah and PVAMU’s Center for Race and Justice, visit here.

MFAH’s Core Residency Program Announces Public Lecture Schedule

Since 1982, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston has awarded postgraduate residencies to visual artists and critics in their Core Residency Program. The program, which is hosted through the Glassell School of Art, has recently shared its 2021-2022 public lecture schedule that kicks off this Thursday, October 14 with Iranian film director Anahita Ghazvinizadeh. The schedule also includes a virtual lecture with curator Meg Onli (who was recently appointed as Director of The Underground Museum in LA), Houston artist Jamal Cyrus, and more.

For more information on the 2021-2022 residents and programs, visit here.